Ark (ARK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and Livecoin. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $539,239.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,554,346 coins and its circulating supply is 117,240,084 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptomate, Binance, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

