Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,574.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,049,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,410 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

