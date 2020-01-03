Arqma Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Arqma has a total market cap of $21,161.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01805586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.02917947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00571296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00673273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060854 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00387017 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,041,713 coins and its circulating supply is 2,997,169 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

