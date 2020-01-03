ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ArQule by 53,511.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ArQule during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

ARQL opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 2.23.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

