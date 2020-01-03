Aryacoin (AYA) Price Down 52.6% Over Last Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $362,827.00 and $4,354.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 52.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,337,991 coins and its circulating supply is 118,038,003 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

