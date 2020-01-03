Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUMP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

