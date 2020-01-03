Ascendis Pharma A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,695 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASND shares. ValuEngine cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

