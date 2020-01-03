Asch Price Hits $0.0401 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Asch has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and Bit-Z. Asch has a market cap of $3.74 million and $130,013.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.