Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,200,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

