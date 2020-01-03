ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.16. 11,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.73. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

