AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

