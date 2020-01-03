Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Astronics reported sales of $202.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year sales of $758.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.29 million to $760.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $791.24 million, with estimates ranging from $776.48 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astronics.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. Dougherty & Co reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ATRO stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Astronics has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Astronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.