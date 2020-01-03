At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

