Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 190.88 ($2.51) on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.45.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

