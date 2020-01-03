ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,572.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. ATBCoin has a market cap of $36,572.00 and approximately $33,206.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,350.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.03027090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00588637 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

