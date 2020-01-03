ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3,533.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

