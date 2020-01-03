Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Athene has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,050. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Athene by 126.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Athene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 114.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

