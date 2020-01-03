ATLANT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $155.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

