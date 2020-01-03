Atonomi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Atonomi has a total market cap of $129,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

