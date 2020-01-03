Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aurora Cannabis earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

