Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $891.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.14 million and the lowest is $887.00 million. Autodesk posted sales of $737.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.91. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $121.12 and a 1 year high of $187.89.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.