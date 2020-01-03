Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $100.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Avalara posted sales of $76.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $374.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $375.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.21 million, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $472.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $105.00 target price on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $888,360.00. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,205 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 90.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 47.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $78.05 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

