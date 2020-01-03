Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,633 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVLR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. 995,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $94.31.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 7.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.