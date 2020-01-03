Aventus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,710.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Aventus has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $430,970.00 and approximately $12,710.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

