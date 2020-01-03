Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500 at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

AVON stock opened at GBX 2,110.61 ($27.76) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,016.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber has a 52-week low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,295 ($30.19). The firm has a market cap of $657.69 million and a P/E ratio of 45.39.

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $45,784 in the last quarter.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

