AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,490. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.