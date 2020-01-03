Azart 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Azart has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

