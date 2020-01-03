BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $106,562.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

