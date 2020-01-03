BaaSid Hits Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $99,200.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

