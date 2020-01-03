Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHGE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,415,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,466,000 after buying an additional 235,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,356,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,610,000 after buying an additional 406,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,205,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,839,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after buying an additional 223,750 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

