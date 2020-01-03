Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

NYSE BLL opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Ball has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,894.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at $33,214,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,268 shares of company stock worth $5,577,987 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

