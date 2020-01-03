BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.34 Million

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $108.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. BancFirst reported sales of $100.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.93 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.45 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $433.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other BancFirst news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

