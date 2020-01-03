Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $752,823.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

