Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bank First National alerts:

NYSE:BFC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.01. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650. Bank First National has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of Bank First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $313,317.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First National (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.