Bank of America Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $330.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.92.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 72,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

