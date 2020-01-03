Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.52.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.