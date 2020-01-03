Bank of America Downgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Neutral

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 427,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,788,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

