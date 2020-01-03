Bank of America Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Neutral

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $716.00.

MTD traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $797.11. 4,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $737.25. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

