Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.52.

BAC opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $316.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

