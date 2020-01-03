Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTB stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

