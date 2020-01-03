Bank Ozk Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank Ozk by 60.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 102,636 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth $968,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

