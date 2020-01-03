Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bank Ozk has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank Ozk to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 523,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.