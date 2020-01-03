BANKEX (BKX) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, BANKEX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Simex, IDEX and OKEx. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $663,963.00 and approximately $41,959.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Simex, HitBTC, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

