BANKEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,501.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BANKEX has a total market cap of $673,501.00 and $56,820.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Simex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

