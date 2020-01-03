Banyan Network (BBN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $105.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $123,023.00 and $105.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001237 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

