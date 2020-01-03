Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

