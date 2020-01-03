Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Accountability Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.22. 2,023,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.37 and a 12-month high of C$26.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.78.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.4908076 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

