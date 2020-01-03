Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Friday. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

