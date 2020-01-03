Basic Attention Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.65 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, IDCM, Bittrex and DDEX. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $268.04 million and approximately $53.65 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, CPDAX, IDEX, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, ABCC, Zebpay, Ethfinex, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Koinex, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Livecoin, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance, IDCM, WazirX, Liqui, GOPAX, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

