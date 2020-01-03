Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

